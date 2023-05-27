Asuka Ends Bianca Belair's Record-Breaking Title Reign At WWE Night Of Champions

After 420 days as champion, Bianca Belair has been dethroned at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Asuka, in her third challenge for Belair's coveted title, finally defeated "The EST," albeit by nefarious means. The recent storyline between Asuka and Belair has primarily involved Asuka's mist, and while "The Empress of Tomorrow" was unable to spray Belair with the mist directly, she adjusted by rubbing the mist into her opponent's eyes, blinding the champion before delivering two kicks to the head to win the bout.

Since her return to action at the Royal Rumble event last January with new music and a new look, Asuka seemed primed to return to her former glory sooner rather than later. Despite not winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match on that night, Asuka still found herself challenging for Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, falling to the record-breaking champion on the second day of the blockbuster event. Since her previous title challenge, Asuka has become even more ruthless, turning heel and targeting her adversary earlier this month when both women arrived on "WWE SmackDown" following this year's WWE Draft.

Asuka is now a three-time "Raw" women's champion and the third most decorated champion in that title's history, tying Alexa Bliss for total reigns and trailing behind Charlotte Flair (six reigns) and the former Sasha Banks (five). It also marks the end of the longest women's championship reign on WWE's main roster in over 17 years, and the longest singles title reign for any Black wrestler in WWE history. Prior to her victory today, Asuka's most recent singles championship reign ended two years ago, when she lost the "Raw" women's title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37.