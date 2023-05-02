Supplemental WWE Draft Picks Announced On Raw Talk

While the end of "WWE SmackDown" left fans with over twelve hours to wait before the next round of draft announcements, the rest of tonight's "WWE Raw" picks have already been announced on "Raw Talk."

Superstars selected for the "Raw" brand include Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Johnny Gargano, Los Lotharios, Akira Tozawa, Piper Niven, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, and Riddick Moss. Additionally "Raw" gained Odyssey Jones from "WWE NXT" as well as a returning Jinder Mahal.

Meanwhile, the blue brand only saw two new picks on "Raw Talk" — Tamina and NXT's Grayson Waller. The rest of the night's picks all fell into the free agency category of superstars who can appear across both brands. Those superstars now include Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, and Xyon Quinn. The free agency label also encompasses superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Omos, and Mustafa Ali.

One of the biggest headlines of the picks from "Raw Talk" is Waller getting called up to the main roster. Last week, Waller unsuccessfully challenged NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on "WWE NXT Spring Breakin." Notably, Waller is set to be on the brand opposite Gargano, his opponent from the Stand & Deliver premium live event.

Alongside Waller, the total roundup of NXT call-ups now includes Jones, Mahal, Indus Sher, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Pretty Deadly, and Cameron Grimes. The list of stars called up is noticeably missing reportedly pitched names such as Tyler Bate, Cora Jade, and Ilja Dragunov, among others.