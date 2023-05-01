Brock Lesnar Dodges WWE Draft, Now Labeled As 'Free Agent'

The WWE Draft continued Monday night on "Raw," with Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque kicking off the show to set some ground rules before revealing the first-round picks for the evening. Before the drafting started, however, he announced that Brock Lesnar had "renegotiated his status as a free agent," making him eligible to appear on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" going forward.

"The Beast Incarnate" is certainly the most notable name among them, but now joins a group of free agents including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Omos alongside his manager MVP, and Von Wagner. Lesnar is set to battle "Raw" superstar Cody Rhodes on Saturday at Backlash.