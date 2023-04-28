WWE NXT Stars Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, Cora Jade Reportedly Pitched As Draft Call-Ups

As WWE recently unveiled the breakdown of the pools for their 2023 Draft, they noted that select "WWE NXT" stars would be eligible to be drafted. Though WWE never confirmed which specific "NXT" superstars will qualify for the roster shakeup, a new report has appeared to fill in some of the gaps. According to Fightful Select, three interesting names have been pitched to receive a draft call-up — Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, and Cora Jade. Previous reports indicated that some other "NXT" stars, such as Cameron Grimes and Zoey Stark, were mentioned in the same discussion. Of course, it remains to be seen who will actually receive a call-up this year.