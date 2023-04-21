Cameron Grimes, Ilja Dragunov Among WWE NXT Stars Pitched For Draft Call-Ups

With the WWE Draft right around the corner, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque vowed that this year's shakeup would be the biggest one yet. With every single superstar eligible to be drafted, a new report suggests some "NXT" stars may soon receive their official call up to the main roster.

According to Mike Johnson of PWI Elite, WWE is seeking to elevate some of their "NXT" superstars to the main roster shows of "Raw" and "SmackDown." Of the talent discussed, three of them are former titleholders in the company. Ilja Dragonuv, a former "NXT UK" Champion, has been pitched to join the "SmackDown" brand. Two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) seem to be geared for a potential run on "Raw." Two other notable names mentioned were Cameron Grimes and Zoey Stark, whose possible main roster assignments remain unknown as of this writing. Of course, these ideas are subject to change.

In February, it was reported that Grimes had officially wrapped up his stint in "NXT" and was poised to head to the main roster, barring creative plans. Grimes made a cameo on "Raw" last October as he sought help from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows ahead of a six-man tag bout against The Schism on "NXT."

Zoey Stark has also gotten a little feel for the main roster, as she competed in this year's 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. The following month, Stark participated in a fatal-four-way match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship during a loop of main roster live events. When previously discussing the possibility of getting called up, Stark expressed a mix of excitement and concern, as she feared she might get lost in the shuffle of the existing sea of superstars.