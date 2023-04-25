Cora Jade Comments On Return To AllState Arena, Where She Used To Attend WWE Shows

Prior to "WWE Raw" going live on Monday, WWE taped two matches for "WWE Main Event," which will air on Hulu later this week. In recent months, "Main Event" has featured matches with a main roster talent taking on someone from "WWE NXT" in an effort to see how the developmental talent translates on a bigger platform. This week's episode will feature Cora Jade in action, who had the chance to return home to Chicago where her fandom began.

Jade tweeted, "Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later."

The 22-year-old got her start in pro wrestling in 2018 in the midwest under the name Elayna Black. After working for a number of top indie promotions including SHIMMER and GCW, she signed with WWE at the start of 2021 and shortly debuted as Jade. Following a series of enhancement matches, Jade received a bigger spotlight once the "NXT 2.0" era arrived by the end of that year.

Since then, Jade briefly held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Roxanne Perez, who she has had a longstanding rivalry with for nearly a year. After taking part in a battle royal in January, she was off television until earlier this month due to an "undisclosed" injury. Since returning, Jade has been wrapped up in a feud with Lyra Valkyria, which will culminate in a singles match tonight on "NXT Spring Breakin'."