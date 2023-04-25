WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Preview (4/25): Grayson Waller Challenges Carmelo Hayes For NXT Title

Tonight's Spring Breakin' episode of "WWE NXT" will see Carmelo Hayes put the "NXT" Championship on the line against Grayson Waller. Hayes captured the belt at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend and will now be defending the gold for the first time. Waller defeated JD McDonagh, Duke Hudson, and Dragon Lee in a four-way match two weeks ago to earn the right to challenge for the "NXT" title. Indi Hartwell will also be putting the "NXT" Women's Championship on the line for the first time this evening when she goes up against Tiffany Stratton and former titleholder Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match.

Elsewhere, Bron Breakker is set to take on Andre Chase in singles action. Breakker entered a feud with Chase U after losing the "NXT" Championship at Stand & Deliver. Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria are also penciled in to collide later. Jade returned to the developmental brand earlier this month after a brief absence and came to blows with Valkyria two weeks ago. Jade will now be looking to secure back-to-back victories on "NXT" after defeating Gigi Dolin last week.

The first-ever trunk match is scheduled to be contested tonight between Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly and The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The first team to put their opponents inside the trunk of a car will win that bout. Meanwhile, Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs will aim to beat some sense into their former friends Brooks Jensen and Kiana James in mixed tag team action.