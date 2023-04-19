Cora Jade Vs. Lyra Valkyria, First-Ever Trunk Match Added To NXT Spring Breakin'

Several matches for next week's "WWE NXT" special Spring Breakin' were announced during Tuesday's episode of "NXT." The first match will see Cora Jade face Lyra Valkyria, and the match was made after Jade defeated Gigi Dolin and Valkyrie came out and challenged Jade to a match at Spring Breakin'.

Valkyria and Jade have only faced each other in a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship at New Year's Evil 2023. During the April 11 episode of "NXT," Jade called out every woman who was in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver for the "NXT" Women's Championship, which Valkyria was part of. She came out and interrupted Jade's promo and the two exchanged blows.

The second match will be a first for "NXT" — a Trunk Match between Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, and Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. In last week's episode, Prince and Wilson attacked Stacks and D'Angelo backstage. A week before that, on the April 4 edition of "NXT," Pretty Deadly defeated Stacks and D'Angelo by distracting the referee and using an exposed turnbuckle to get the upper hand.

Spring Breakin' is set for April 25 and will also include a match between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller for the "NXT" Championship, Indi Hartwell defending her "NXT" Women's Championship in a triple threat match against former champion Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

Along with those matches, former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will face Chase U's Andre Chase, while there will also be a mixed tag team match where Brooks Jensen and Kiana James will face Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.