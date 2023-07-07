Grayson Waller Makes Main Roster Debut Vs. Edge On WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller has officially made his main roster in-ring debut on "WWE SmackDown." Earlier in the night on the Grayson Waller Effect, Waller had Edge out for a segment where the Rated R Superstar expressed his gratitude to the fans before Waller tried to announce Edge's retirement. Edge had other plans however, and informed Waller that they would have match later in the night. Ultimately, Edge defeated Waller.

Waller has had something of a big week with regards to sharing the ring with WWE legends. This past Saturday at the Money in the Bank premium live event, Waller confronted John Cena during a promo. After a brief back-and-forth between Waller and Cena, Waller found himself on the receiving end of an attitude adjustment from Cena.

Waller's last match came in April on the Spring Breakin' special of "WWE NXT," where he challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Recently, Waller revealed he hadn't wrestled since being drafted to "SmackDown" due to suffering a broken leg in his match with Hayes.