Mark Briscoe Pulled From ROH World Title Match At Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced Thursday evening that Mike Briscoe is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not be cleared for ROH's pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor on July 21. Briscoe was set to challenge ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli next Friday. The match was set up during a backstage segment on the July 6 episode of "ROH on HonorClub."

Khan noted that a new opponent for Castagnoli will be revealed next week, following the Blood & Guts match on next Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." Castagnolii will be part of that match, along with other members of the Blackpool Combat Club and Don Callis Family: Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC. They will be facing Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi.

Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.

We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,... — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2023

Briscoe was last in the ring during the "ROH on HonorClub" TV taping on June 29, when he defeated J.D. Drake and Tony Nese in a three-way match.