Kota Ibushi Reacts To AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Announcement

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Kota Ibushi was announced as a participant in the upcoming Blood and Guts match. The former NJPW star will team up with Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks to face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC inside the cage. Ibushi wasn't physically present to help out his allies on last night's show, but he has since commented on the match.

Following the announcement that he'll be part of Blood and Guts, Ibushi took to Twitter and responded accordingly. Ibushi apologized for keeping his teammates waiting, but he seems excited for next week's showdown with Blackpool Combat Club, PAC, and Takeshita.

"Kept you waiting huh. I've been watching AEW this whole time. Kenny, your 5th man is...the Golden Elite's Kota Ibushi!! Sorry I'm late Page, Bucks, Kenny. Next week I'll be there!! Kota Ibushi is finally back at full strength so shall we change the world together? Let's go!!"

Of course, the news of Ibushi's involvement won't come as a surprise to fans who are familiar with his history. As he mentioned in the tweet, he and Omega were a successful tag team known as the Golden Lovers, and their friendship has been well documented. Furthermore, Ibushi's AEW debut was heavily rumored in the lead-up to last night's "Dynamite."

Ibushi hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania weekend, when he worked two matches for GCW. Prior to those appearances, he was on the shelf with a shoulder industry, but he finally appears to be fully recovered and ready to go.