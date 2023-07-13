Match Set To Decide Samoa Joe's ROH TV Title Challenger For Death Before Dishonor

Next week, Samoa Joe will finally learn who he will defend his Ring of Honor World Television Title against at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. A Championship Eliminator Tournament to decide the new top contender will conclude on next Thursday night's episode of "ROH on HonorClub." On the July 13 episode, Dalton Castle defeated Tony Nese in a first-round matchup, before Shane Taylor got past Shawn Dean later in the show. That sets up the tournament final between Castle and Taylor for next week. The winner of that match will face Joe at the pay-per-view in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday, July 21.

The champion has been tearing through his opposition on ROH programming, defeating the likes of Mark Briscoe, Juice Robinson, and Matt Sydal during his more than 457-day reign. Joe won the title from New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Minoru Suzuki in April 2022.

As of this writing, no other matches are announced for the card, with the announcement Thursday that the aforementioned Briscoe withdrawing from his ROH World Title match with Claudio Castagnoli due to injury.