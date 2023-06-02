Date And Location Announced For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place on July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey. The date and venue were announced on the June 2 "AEW Rampage," in addition to the announcement that tickets for the event will go on sale on June 9. The show will be held in the CURE Insurance Arena, which has held up to 6,800 attendees for a WWE house show.

The last ROH PPV, Supercard of Honor, took place on March 31 in Los Angeles. Paid attendance for Supercard of Honor saw a figure of around 4,200, with up to 4,500 total.

Last year's Death Before Dishonor PPV was held in Lowell, Massachusetts in the Tsongas Center. Interestingly, this past Sunday's "WWE NXT" Battleground premium live event was held in the same venue. Battleground was also held on the same day and at the same time as AEW's Double or Nothing, a time slot that reportedly hurt viewership for the event. WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has previously indicated that the date for the event was selected due to the holiday weekend.

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli won the title at last year's Death Before Dishonor from Jonathan Gresham. However, the reign hasn't been continuous for Castagnoli, as he lost the title to Chris Jericho for some time in late 2022. During his run with the title, Jericho faced off against many ROH champions of the past such as Dalton Castle, Bandido, and Bryan Danielson.