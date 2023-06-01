NXT BattleGround Viewership Reportedly Suffered Due To Competing With AEW DON

This past Sunday night, "WWE NXT's" Battleground premium live event went head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," viewership was significantly down for Battleground from the feedback he had received. He felt Battleground clashing with Double or Nothing during Memorial Day weekend served no purpose.

Battleground emanated from the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts, and was headlined by Carmelo Hayes retaining the "NXT" Championship against former titleholder Bron Breakker. The show also saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Lyra Valkyria to win the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament and capture the vacant belt. Meanwhile, Double or Nothing aired from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson defeating The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page in an Anarchy in the Arena match — Konosuke Takeshita assisted the BCC by attacking Omega. Jade Cargill's 508-day reign as AEW TBS Champion also came to an end at the event.

WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels spoke about Battleground going up against Double or Nothing in March, with "The Heartbreak Kid" indicating the date was selected because of the holiday. Notably, Tony Khan's promotion has been running its Double or Nothing pay-per-view during Memorial Day weekend since 2019. WWE also opted to present its Night of Champions premium live event the day before Battleground and Double or Nothing.