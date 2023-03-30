Massachusetts Set As The Site Of WWE NXT Battleground In May

The location for the next "WWE NXT" premium live event is officially set. Battleground will be taking place on Sunday, May 28 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 1 at 10 AM ET.

Battleground will be the first "NXT" PLE to ever take place in Massachusetts. Takeover XXX was originally slated to be Takeover: Boston and run alongside SummerSlam 2020 which was also set to take place in Boston. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events took place in an empty Full Sail University and the ThunderDome at Orlando, Florida's Amway Center respectively.

With "NXT" Battleground taking place on May 28, it will be running on the same day as AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Additionally, WWE's King and Queen of the Ring PLE will be taking place one day earlier, on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

This isn't the first time an "NXT" PLE has aired on the same day as an AEW PPV. In September, "NXT" Worlds Collide aired on September 4. Later in the day, AEW's All Out took place. Interestingly, there was also an international WWE PLE the day beforehand. Clash at the Castle was held on September 3. Although the post All Out press scrum is most famous for CM Punk's tirade on various members of the AEW roster, it also featured AEW CEO Tony Khan commenting on what he perceived as WWE counter-programming All Out. With WWE's two PLEs included, All Out became the third and final wrestling show of that weekend. It now seems Memorial Day weekend is set up for a near-exact repeat of 2022's Labor Day weekend.