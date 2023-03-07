WWE Officially Announces King And Queen Of The Ring Event In Saudi Arabia

Last month, it was reported that the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments would be coming back on May 27. Later that week, it was all but confirmed that these tournaments would take place in Saudi Arabia. After all, that's where the money is. This past week on "WWE Raw," it was made official — the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are set for May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"This May, live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it's all happening in Jeddah. All hail!" the official announcement read.

The last time a King and Queen of the Ring were crowned was back in October 2021, also in Saudi Arabia, at Crown Jewel. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in the men's final to turn a lifelong dream into a reality, while Zelina Vega made WWE history by becoming the first to win the Queen's Crown after defeating Doudrop in the women's final.

The location of these events may come as no surprise, as this announcement also comes during a time in which WWE is exploring a potential sale. Ever since Vince McMahon returned from retirement, talks have ramped up. While previous reports of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund purchasing the promotion were ultimately proven false, it was reported as recently as last month that Saudi Arabia is still interested in buying WWE.

That said, however, they don't appear on the latest betting odds, with Comcast currently tipped as favorites, while the likes of Disney, Amazon, Endeavor, and even Netflix trail behind them.