Comcast Slight Betting Favorite To Buy WWE, Disney Close Behind

From the length of the performing of the National Anthem before the Super Bowl to both national and local elections, people can bet on seemingly anything in 2023, including a potential buyer for WWE.

Bookies.com has released its betting odds for which potential buyer is most likely to purchase the sports entertainment company, with NBCUniversal parent company Comcast currently seen as the most likely candidate according to oddsmakers. Not far behind them is Disney, followed by Amazon, and then the odds get a bit hazy, as Endeavor is listed as a possible buyer despite the company's CEO Ari Emmanuel saying that it is not looking to take on more debt during an earnings call weeks ago, taking the UFC parent company out of the conversation for likely suitors.

Here is Bookies.com's full list of odds for potential buyers:

Comcast +275 (26.7%)

Disney +300 (25.0%)

Amazon +400 (20.0%)

Endeavor +450 (18.2%)

Netflix +600 (14.3%)

Liberty Media +1000 (9.1%)

The Field +1400 (6.7%)

Noticeably absent from the betting odds is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which has expressed interest in buying WWE. Vince McMahon returned from his hasty "retirement" earlier this year to facilitate the sale of WWE, with a current asking price rumored to be around $9 billion. WWE is not only looking for interested parties for a sale but is also set to begin negotiating new media rights fees for both "Raw" and "SmackDown." AEW President Tony Khan has even said that he would be interested in the sale process of his competitor.