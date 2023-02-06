Tony Khan Is Interested In Being Involved With WWE Sale

With an impending sale of WWE looking more and more likely in the coming months, AEW President and co-owner Tony Khan continues to express interest in acquiring the world's top wrestling promotion. Speaking on "The Mark Hoke Show," Khan reiterated that he would be eager to get involved in the sale, provided the company is open to doing business with him.

"I don't know exactly what will happen there," Khan said. "I've been told, and I think they've said publicly, that there may be a sale process. And I think if there is a sale process there, certainly I'm interested in it, and potentially being involved in it. So we'll have to see what that process is, and who exactly they'll let get involved in it. But certainly, I'm interested in it very much."

The return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors, along with the public discussion of a sale this year, has created a whirlwind of speculation as to who potential buyers could be. While some sources have stated Comcast has taken itself out of the running, WWE CEO Nick Khan has shared that there is still very much an opportunity for Comcast, who owns the USA Network and has licensed the WWE catalog for Peacock, to absorb the company. Along with Comcast, potential buyers for WWE reportedly include Endeavor, owner of UFC and several other sports leagues, Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and more. While Tony Khan and his father Shahid might be longshots, there's no denying the family has the money to make it happen, especially if they decide to partner with additional investors. However, as Khan alluded to, there is a strong chance WWE declines to do business with its largest rival in the industry.