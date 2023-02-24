WWE King And Queen Of The Ring PLE Will Reportedly Take Place In Saudi Arabia

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE would be bringing back both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, for a special premium live event, this May, alongside the usual May show Backlash. There wasn't any additional information on where the tournaments would be taking place however; until now.

According to the latest PWInsider Elite, the King and Queen of the Ring will take place in none other than Saudi Arabia, with the event scheduled for May 27. No update was provided on the location of Backlash. It should be noted that May 27 is during Memorial Day Weekend, the same weekend AEW Double or Nothing is traditionally held, though a date for this year's show hasn't been announced yet. This would not be the first time Saudi Arabia and the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have been linked together. The last time WWE ran said tournaments was in 2021, with the finals for both occurring at Crown Jewel. Xavier Woods was crowned King of the Ring after defeating Finn Balor, while Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win Queen of the Ring, then known as the Queen's Crown.

Though many things could change within the next three months, it's possible this event could take place under the regime of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE CEO Nick Khan has suggested a potential WWE sale, in the works since Vince McMahon's return, could happen quickly, and recent reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia, who was once falsely reported to have bought WWE, still has "definite interest" in purchasing the promotion.