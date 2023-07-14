Jim Ross Explains Why Wrestling Broadcasters Shouldn't Ever Use Pronouns

Commentary in wrestling holds a lot of importance in communicating storylines and other information to viewers. Good commentary can get viewers up to speed, but on "Grilling JR," legendary broadcaster Jim Ross focused on one big thing to avoid in commentary: pronouns.

"I got hooked on these f***ing pronouns in the last couple of weeks in all kinds of sports about people," he said. "Announcers, big-time announcers who make a good living relying on pronouns. It takes away from your work. Don't use pronouns if you're a broadcaster. Use names, use cliches. He's the champ, he's the tough guy, he's this. But there are all kinds of ways to describe somebody instead of saying, 'He. He did this.' All right, what's he doing? 'He's going to hit him.' Okay, who's he and who's him?"

In a world of wrestlers with names that can change at the drop of a hat, it's easy to see why exclusively using pronouns could get confusing. Add matches with three or more wrestlers competing to the mix, and a simple "he," "she," or "they" stops conveying almost any info at all.

"Could he have said that, 'Tully Blanchard, one-half of the tag champions is attacking so and so?' That's more tangible. I'm gonna come out of the kitchen and quit making my sandwich if I hear names. If I hear pronouns, you don't move the needle. It's just lazy, it's freaking lazy. If any announcers are listening [...] don't use pronouns as you can keep from it. Sometimes you can't help it, I get it. But if you can, avoid them and you'll have a better broadcast."

