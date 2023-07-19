ROH's Mike Bennett On Giving Back & Helping Others Who Are Struggling

Mike Bennett also touched upon his battles with anxiety and the mental health issues he has had to deal with and had a message for those who are facing those uphill struggles.

"Now having said that, I'm also someone who has struggled with addiction and continuously struggles with his anxiety and mental health issues because that's just being human. I know what it is like when you are in such a dark place that it's like you are going to be there for the rest of your life, and I know what it is like being so hard on yourself and unforgiving on yourself, that you just feel like everything is useless and what's the point. I want people to know that it's okay," said the ROH star.

The Kingdom member also noted that it made it easier for him to open up about his own problems after he noticed that everyone has their issues and they are just doing the best they can. He also shared that he feels that it's his obligation to "shine" a positive light on social media because of how toxic it can be — though he stressed that he's not perfect and is still learning.

