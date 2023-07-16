Rob Van Dam Explains How He And His Wife, Impact's Katie Forbes, Got Together

In late 2021, wrestling legend Rob Van Dam tied the knot with Impact Wrestling's Katie Forbes. Forbes and RVD had known each other since 2016 and had been engaged for a little less than a year.

On his "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD talked about meeting Forbes and how they ended up together.

"Katie and I met at WrestleCon in Dallas in 2016. She was there at the Wildcats booth with Luke Hawkes, and I was just a few booths away from her," he said. "She wanted to meet me. I didn't know, but I was already on her radar. She already had her eye on me. She was training with Wildcats, and she had asked Luke to bring me in because Luke would bring in some guys and do wrestling seminars. Guys that aren't as expensive as RVD."

The Hall of Famer recalled jokingly asking Forbes for a hug, to which she not jokingly gave him one, and said that she had "amazing energy." From there, Forbes slipped her number into RVD's bag, but it took him a little time to find it. "She was kind of upset that I didn't call her, but I didn't even know that I had it," said RVD.