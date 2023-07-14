Jushin Liger Says He'll Be At This Saturday's AEW Collision For Owen Hart Cup

Jushin "Thunder" Liger is headed to "AEW Collision."

The legendary Japanese wrestler took to Twitter on Friday to reveal that he's flying to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to be a guest at Saturday's "Collision" where AEW will host the finals of this year's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

In a translated Tweet, Liger stated, "I am at Haneda Airport now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart's memorial tournament. I'm looking forward to Calgary after a long time."

Liger and Hart wrestled each other dozens of times throughout 1987 through 1991. They first shared the ring together at Stampede Wrestling in Canada before taking their rivalry to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Hart once successfully defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Liger in 1988. They had their last match together in a Top Of The Super Junior II match in 1991.

AEW announced its partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation in September 2021, which included new merchandise and Hart's inclusion in the "AEW Fight Forever" video game. The first memorial tournament was held in the spring of 2022 and culminated with two finals matches at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe on the men's side, while Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho to win the women's cup. This year's Owen Hart Cup finals will see CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, plus Soho taking on either Willow Nightingale or Athena.

AEW President Tony Khan previously stated that he wanted to see Liger compete in this year's tournament since it was taking place in Canada. That ultimately did not happen as Liger hasn't competed since Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020.