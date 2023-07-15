Impact Slammiversary 2023 Preview: Full & Final Card

Impact Slammiversary 2023 is set to emanate from Windsor, Ontario, on Saturday. 10 matches have officially been announced.

At the top of the card, Alex Shelley is set to defend his Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis. Shelley shockingly beat Steve Maclin for the title at Against All Odds in June, while Aldis earned his contender's spot in an 8-4-1 match on the same night. From the Knockouts division, former WWE star Trinity will have her first shot at the Knockouts World Championship, currently held by three-time champ Deonna Purrazzo.

Another newcomer in Lio Rush will look to win his first title in Impact when he challenges Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship. A four-way World Tag Team title match will see Ace Austin and Chris Bey defend against Moose and Brian Myers, Sami Callihan and Rich Swann, and Subculutre's Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. Meanwhile, the unlikely duo of Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly are putting their differences aside to challenge The Coven for the Knockouts World Tag Team titles.

Scott D'Amore is set to return to the ring with a mystery partner as they battle Bully Ray and Deaner, with NHL legend Darren McCarty serving as the special guest enforcer. Ultimate X is also returning and will feature Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, and Alan Angels. Plus, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian will face off in a rubber match with their respective wives, Alisha and Traci Brooks, at ringside.

The half-hour Countdown pre-show will include two matches: Jody Threat and The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal, plus Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry for the Digital Media title.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingInc.com tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. ET for live coverage of Slammiversary.