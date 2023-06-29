Detroit Red Wings Legend Darren McCarty To Be Special Enforcer At Slammiversary

After a pretty good first act of his career that saw him pulverize Claude Lemieux in one of the most famous hockey fights in history, and deek Ron Hextall and Janne Niinimaa out of their skates to help clinch the first of four Stanley Cups, Detroit Red Wings icon Darren McCarty has focused some of his second act on professional wrestling. In particular, McCarty has been seen frequently in Impact Wrestling in 2023, making it no surprise that he'll be back for one of the promotion's biggest shows of the year.

Thursday afternoon, Impact announced that McCarty would be appearing at Slammiversary on July 15. While McCarty won't be wrestling, the chances of him getting physical are high, as he'll serve as special enforcer for Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs. PCO and Impact President Scott D'Amore.

McCarty's involvement in this match is fitting, as his earlier Impact appearances in 2023 saw him at odds with Ray. The Impact and WWE Hall of Famer even put McCarty through a table at one point. The issues would later lead to a match on the April 6 episode of "Impact Wrestling," where McCarty teamed with Tommy Dreamer and Yuya Uemura to defeat Ray, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler.

In addition to this tag match, three title matches have been announced for the Slammiversary card. Impact Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey will defend against Brian Myers and Moose, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan, and Subculture in a four-way match, while Alex Shelley and Deonna Purrazzo will respectively defend the Impact World and Knockouts Titles against Nick Aldis and Trinity.