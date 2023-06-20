Why Nick Aldis Feels Disrespected By The Machine Gun Era Happening In Impact

After feeling disrespected by The Motor City Machine Guns last week, Nick Aldis is officially done with the "nice guy" charade. Upon his return to Impact Wrestling, "The National Treasure" vowed that he would nobly climb his way up the ranks in the company. Once he secured a shot at the Impact World Championship, though, Aldis unpeeled his mask, nailing newly-crowned Impact World Champion Alex Shelley in the head with his title belt on last week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV"

During an appearance on the "Generation of Wrestling Podcast," Aldis revealed the motive behind his actions and why he is appalled by The Motor City Machine Guns' notion that this is "The Machine Gun Era" of Impact.

"I show up at Impact Wrestling, make a huge difference right out of the gate," Aldis said. "The episode of 'Impact' following my debut at Rebellion gets the highest viewership in over a year for the company. And things happen the way they happen. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have a good night at Against All Odds and they both win their respective singles titles. The next thing you know, they're dubbing this whole thing 'The Machine Gun Era.' What a disrespect to me."