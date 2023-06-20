Why Nick Aldis Feels Disrespected By The Machine Gun Era Happening In Impact
After feeling disrespected by The Motor City Machine Guns last week, Nick Aldis is officially done with the "nice guy" charade. Upon his return to Impact Wrestling, "The National Treasure" vowed that he would nobly climb his way up the ranks in the company. Once he secured a shot at the Impact World Championship, though, Aldis unpeeled his mask, nailing newly-crowned Impact World Champion Alex Shelley in the head with his title belt on last week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV"
During an appearance on the "Generation of Wrestling Podcast," Aldis revealed the motive behind his actions and why he is appalled by The Motor City Machine Guns' notion that this is "The Machine Gun Era" of Impact.
"I show up at Impact Wrestling, make a huge difference right out of the gate," Aldis said. "The episode of 'Impact' following my debut at Rebellion gets the highest viewership in over a year for the company. And things happen the way they happen. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have a good night at Against All Odds and they both win their respective singles titles. The next thing you know, they're dubbing this whole thing 'The Machine Gun Era.' What a disrespect to me."
Aldis Is No Afterthought
On Thursday's episode of Impact, Aldis teamed with Trinity, Deonna Purrazzo, and The Motor City Machine Guns in a five-on-five mixed tag team match. As Sabin was getting beaten down by their opponents, Aldis stretched his hand out for his partner to tag, but as Aldis points out, Sabin opted to tag in Shelley instead. Aldis emphasized that after he grounded Kenny King in the early portion of the match, he was never tagged back in again. As such, Aldis believes Shelley and Sabin were intentionally trying to make him an afterthought.
"[Sabin] has to tag in Alex Shelley, and he's got to be a glory hound," Aldis claimed. "He's already the world champion. We've already given him this big to-do. Everybody's hugging him backstage and, 'Oh my God, you deserve it.' Then he's got to come and be a glory hound and take all the spoils in the tag team match too ... I'm the number one contender for the [Impact] World Championship at Slammiversary. I'm here to make a huge difference for this company, and these guys are busy trying to make me an afterthought. I don't take that very well. So I decided, enough's enough."
Before Shelley faces Aldis he'll defend his title against the former champion, Steve Maclin, on June 30 during Impact's Down Under tour in Australia.
