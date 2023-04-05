NHL Enforcer Darren McCarty Joins Tommy Dreamer's Team Against Bully Ray On Upcoming Impact

Much like Batman and the Joker, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer seem destined to feud forever. They certainly are doing so again in Impact Wrestling, with the two set up to lead teams in a 10-man Hardcore War Match at Rebellion. But before they reach that point, they'll go at it in six-man tag team action this week with Dreamer calling on a man best known for his involvement in one of the most legendary hockey fights of all time to be one of his teammates — Detroit Red Wings legend Darren McCarty.

Dreamer and McCarty will be tagging with Yuya Uemura while Bully Ray's squad consists of John Skylar and Jason Hotch. McCarty's involvement in stems from Impact Sacrifice. While sitting ringside, McCarty would be on the receiving end of beer being spit in his face by Ray. That led to a confrontation between the two tough guys that ultimately saw McCarty get put through a table. Initially, Bhupinder Gujjar was lined up at one of Dreamer's partners this week, but agreed to step aside and allow McCarty to take his spot and seek revenge.

The 51-year-old McCarty, who has dabbled in wrestling in the past, was a 17-year veteran in the NHL, most of which he spent with the Red Wings, with whom he raised four Stanley Cups. He is best remembered for his role in the "Fight Night at the Joe" brawl between the Wings and Colorado Avalanche in 1997, where he squared off with Avalanche enforcer Claude Lemieux. He also has his place in Red Wings lore, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals, which helped the team win their first Stanley Cup since 1955.