Tommy Dreamer And Bully Ray Go To Hardcore War For Impact Rebellion

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will look to settle their differences in a Hardcore War. Impact Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the two will lead their own five-man teams in battle at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 16 to cap off the latest installment of their decades-long feud.

Ray returned to Impact at Bound For Glory and won the Call Your Shot gauntlet to secure himself a title match of his choosing. He claimed to have turned a new leaf, and Dreamer ultimately fell for it as Ray later terrorized the locker room while setting his sights on Josh Alexander's Impact World Championship.

The two finally squared off in a "Busted Open" match at Impact Sacrifice last week, but Ray had help from John Skyler and Jason Hotch in wake of a referee bump. Ray was actually busted open first, but the referee saw Dreamer bleeding first as a result of the dirty tactics involved. Following the bout, Scott D'Amore came down to the ring backed by several babyfaces to take out The Good Hands.

Ray and Dreamer will now face off again in a Hardcore War match, although their team members are unknown as of this writing. The last Hardcore War bout took place at Hard to Kill 2022 when Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, and Rhino defeated The Good Brothers and Violent By Design.

In addition to Harcore War, Rebellion will feature Steve Maclin facing Kushida to crown a new Impact World Champion following Alexander's injury. We also know that Jordynne Grace will compete for the Knockouts World Championship in a potential three-way if reigning champion Mickie James is able to get cleared before April 16.