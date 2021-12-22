Impact Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The ten-man match will feature Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Violence By Design’s Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner.

Impact noted in their announcement, “Brace yourself for a Hardcore War LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! Violent By Design always has a plan and this one may have been the most nefarious of them all. After the group led by Eric Young formed an unholy alliance with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, they didn’t waste any time in attempting to eliminate their competition in the tag team division, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino. But there to even the odds was IMPACT’s resident guardian, Eddie Edwards. Now the two armies turn their attention towards Hard To Kill where they will collide in a match with no disqualifications, no count outs, plenty of weapons and anything goes! Who will declare victory in Dallas, Texas?”

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander