WCW Star Lash LeRoux Returning To The Ring For First Time In 17 Years

Almost 17 years ago, former WCW World Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux wrestled his last match, Lash LeRoux wrestled his last pro wrestling match. On September 1, he'll be cutting his retirement short when he returns to the ring as part of Game Changer Wrestling's Say You Will in Chicago, Illinois.

The announcement of LeRoux's return comes just over 25 years after his professional wrestling debut. He wrestled his first match in World Championship Wrestling in 1998 and would appear across multiple WCW programs, including "Pro," "Worldwide," and "Saturday Night" before his "Monday Nitro" debut on February 1, 1999, when he lost to Billy Kidman in a bout for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship.

Once WCW was bought out, LeRoux signed a developmental deal with WWE, but never made it out of Heartland Wrestling Association before being released in December 2001. He also made an appearance during what is now Impact Wrestling's first-ever pay-ver-view, fighting in a losing effort in a Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal alongside the likes of Ken Shamrock, Rick and Scott Steiner, Jeff Jarrett, and many others.

As of this writing, there is no word yet on who LeRoux will be fighting in his GCW debut.