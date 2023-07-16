Delmi Exo Announces Tour With wXw Germany, Vows To Defend Both wXw & MLW Women's Titles

On the heels of her victory over Ava Everett MLW Never Say Never, Delmi Exo has announced that she will be heading to Europe as she tours with wXw Germany next month.

"Starting August 11th I will be touring with @wXwGermany," Exo tweeted. "I will be taking not only the wXw Women's Championship back, but also bringing my @MLW Women's Featherweight Championship with me to defend and continue making it a World Title."

As Exo alluded to, she is now the holder of not one, but two notable championships. During MLW's Never Say Never event on July 8, Exo battled Everett in a title vs. title match. While Exo raised her MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship, Everett put her wXw Women's Championship on the line as well. Everett put forth a valiant effort against "The God Queen," but in the end, it was Exo who sealed the victory. After nailing Everett with a Delmi Driver to secure the pinfall, Exo retained her MLW title and was simultaneously crowned as the new wXw Women's Champion.

With two titles on her shoulders now, Exo vows to be a defending champion. The question is: who will step up to challenge her? Exo's wXw tour will kick off on Friday, August 11, and later conclude on Monday, August 28.

Before her bout against Everett, Exo defeated long-time champion Taya Valkyrie to win the MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship on the June 15 episode of "MLW Fusion." Valkyrie fought hard to recapture the title in their subsequent rematch, but it wasn't enough. Exo emerged victorious once again.