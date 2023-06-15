Delmi Exo Defeats Taya Valkyrie To Win MLW Women's Featherweight Championship

All hail "The God Queen." After months of build-up, Delmi Exo finally received the opportunity to challenge Taya Valkyrie for the MLW Women's Featherweight Championship.

On Thursday's episode of "MLW Fusion," Valkyrie put her MLW Women's Featherweight Title on the line against Exo in the main event. After a steady flow of back-and-forth competition, Valkyrie's husband and fellow wrestler, John Hennigan, shifted the tide in Valkyrie's favor as he hopped up on the ring apron to distract the referee. As Valkyrie then attempted to hit Exo with an elbow strike, Exo stepped out of the way, causing Valkyrie to send Hennigan flying to the outside. With Hennigan now neutralized, Exo nailed Valkyrie with the Delmi Driver to gain the pinfall. With this victory, Exo was crowned as the new MLW Women's Featherweight Champion.

Valkyrie had been on a dominant run with the title since capturing it in May 2022, with notable defenses against the likes of Billie Starkz, Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green. Upon her arrival in AEW in March, though, "La Wera Loca" had to pivot her focus. Still, Valkyrie was prepared to fulfill her remaining obligations with the promotions she was working with prior, including Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

As Valkyrie appears to be wrapping up her work in MLW, a new chapter has begun with Exo now leading the charge in the women's division. Upon the announcement of Exo's signing in February, MLW owner Court Bauer touted her as a "big get" for the promotion.