MLW Owner Court Bauer Hails Signing Of Delmi Exo As 'A Big Get'

Major League Wrestling has been making some moves as of late. Last month, the promotion announced that Reelz would be its new home on cable television in the United States, with "MLW Underground Wrestling" debuting on February 7. Then, earlier this week, MLW struck a new broadcasting deal with Ayozat TV in the UK to air on SKY Channel 191 beginning in March. Now with more eyes on MLW programming, it looks as if it is working on expanding its roster.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer shared that Delmi Exo has signed a full-time deal with the company to be part of its Featherweight Division. He called her a "big get" for MLW and said that the goal is feature more women in MLW moving forward.

Best known as one half of Team Sea Stars with her sister Ashley Vox, "The God Queen" has held tag team gold in promotions such as SHIMMER, WSU, Sabotage, and Battle Club Pro. In singles completion, she captured the NWE Women's Championship in 2017. Exo also has appeared in CHIKARA, Beyond, SHINE, and Freelance Wrestling before making waves in bigger companies such as Ring of Honor, GCW, and Impact Wrestling. Then in 2021, she made appearances in AEW during the lockdown era of the pandemic, including scoring a victory alongside Vox over Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen.

The New England native first stepped into an MLW ring in 2021. Now, after her win over B3CCA in MLW earlier this month, Exo can set her sights on MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie.