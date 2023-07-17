Peacock Announces Premiere Date For Cody Rhodes WWE Documentary

"Unfiltered. Unedited. Untouchable." Those are the three words chosen for the soon-to-be-released WWE documentary "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes," which now has a premiere date of July 31 on Peacock. The official trailer, released Monday morning, takes fans through his journey with WWE, but not without the bumps he experienced along the way — including being repackaged as Stardust years ago and straying from his family's rich wrestling legacy. "How do you not let him call himself Cody Rhodes? That make sense?" ponders Ric Flair in the doc.

The trailer also gives a taste of Cody Rhodes' journey to find himself — both outside of his late father's shadow and outside of WWE. As his wife Brandi remarks, "If you build it, they will come." That took him to the independent circuit and later to ROH, Impact, and NJPW on his way to being an integral piece of creating AEW. While there were no indications yet in this early look, it'll be interesting to see if any of those outside wrestling promotions are referenced or acknowledged in the documentary to accurately tell the tale of Rhodes' winding path back to WWE.

"American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" will also feature interview clips from The Undertaker, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and his good friend Kevin Owens. It's the latter who states the fact that "Vince McMahon flew to his house to get him back. I don't know how many people can say they did that."

Since returning to the company in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has made quite the impact and then some, fully embracing his identity as "The American Nightmare" on a grander scale than ever before while firmly establishing himself as a bona fide main event player in WWE after all these years.