John Cena Hated Doing Make-A-Wish With Press Around, According To Bruce Prichard

Last September, John Cena set a Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation when he granted his 650th wish. While Cena's incredible generosity has been widely praised over the years, the man himself has never sought the fanfare.

According to Bruce Prichard — who worked closely with Cena when he started granting wishes in 2002 — the WWE superstar "hated" granting wishes if there was "presence of any kind involved" including WWE personnel and PR representatives. Prichard revealed the same on a recent episode of "Something to Wrestling With" while reflecting upon the early years of Cena's career.

"John would always insist on, 'Their wish wasn't to be surrounded by cameras and press,'" Prichard began. "'Their wish was to meet me and they're gonna get an experience with me, a one-on-one experience with me, and I'm not doing it for the publicity. I'm not doing it to have people say, 'What a great guy.' I'm doing it because a dying child asked to meet me.' That's John Cena."

"The battle to get John to allow us [WWE] and allow Make-A-Wish to acknowledge him for everything he had done was a bit of a battle," Prichard continued. "He'd be like, 'Why do you want to recognize me for something that I do because it's the right thing to do?' That's not work to him — that's just his love, his appreciation that someone appreciated him that much and that was his give back. He truly loves those kids and loves doing that. That's the real John."