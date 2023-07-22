Tyler Breeze Clarifies His Relationship With WWE, Discusses Possibility Of AEW Run

Tyler Breeze is currently a man without a country. The former WWE Superstar is currently busy running a wrestling school with AEW's Shawn Spears, while also finding time to teach at the WWE Performance Center.

"Yes, from time to time. I've done some guest coaching [at the Performance Center]," Breeze told "Lazy Booking" recently. "It's one of the reasons people are convinced that I work at the PC, and I'm not, I just do guest coaching there." Breeze says "connections are huge," and explained that he's still got a good relationship with WWE and the trainers at the Performance Center.

Back in July, it was reported that Breeze was still on the WWE payroll for his appearances on "UpUpDownDown." Later in the interview, the idea of returning to professional wrestling full-time was broached, but Breeze is taking things slowly.

"I wouldn't say I'm retired or opposed to [wrestling for AEW] obviously I'm still young and athletic and I still do all the stuff that I did before," Breeze said. He believes that if the right people called him at the right time, he would be interested, but ultimately timing is everything.

"I'm not actively seeking it ... I like everything that's going on right now," Breeze said. He also noted that he would welcome something new but without trying to force something to happen. "I'm open to whatever."

Breeze recently wrestled in Tennessee, winning the Next Generation: Tennessee Championship from Matt Cross in July. The win was his first wrestling match in two years.