Tyler Breeze Reflects On WWE NXT Takeover Match With Jushin Thunder Liger

When "WWE NXT" ventured out of the hallowed halls of Full Sail University for the first time, they needed to have a spectacular card to mark the occasion. The inaugural NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn certainly delivered, with epic matches featuring Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Samoa Joe, to name a few.

However, the top stars of the black and gold brand weren't the only big names to show up and show out at the Barclays Center on August 22, 2015. International sensation Jushin Thunder Liger stepped into a WWE ring for the first time ever to face Tyler Breeze, and now "Prince Pretty" has looked back fondly on the experience.

While appearing on A2D Radio's "Lazy Booking," Breeze shared that he could not believe it when the match was brought to him. He said that it was then-champion Finn Balor who broke the unbelievable news to him.

"At that point, I probably worked almost everybody multiple times and ... we're just waiting for the perfect time to debut [on the main roster]. I still want to be on Takeovers and I remember it was Finn who told me, 'You're working Liger.' Who's Liger? Like not, surely not Jushin Thunder Liger. He doesn't even work here. And he goes, 'He trained me and they asked me to reach out and see if he'd be interested in working with you.' It didn't feel real until it was real."