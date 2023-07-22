Samoa Joe On The Possibility Of Doing Commentary In The Future

While Samoa Joe is primarily known for his in-ring ability, between 2019 and 2021 he spent a significant chunk of time behind the commentary desk for WWE due to the fact he was injured. He recently admitted to "Under The Ring" that it was an unexpected part of his career, with the role being something he knew very little about heading into it.

"I am not a traditionally trained broadcaster, so it was just a lot of listening, on-the-job training, kind of figuring out the lay of the land and how things go," he said. "You don't get much time to do that, especially in WWE. But luckily we had that opportunity and it was fun, it was fun while I did it."

The role was one that Joe relished, putting together some great moments. While his most memorable commentary moment arguably took place when he was stood in a poncho as the rain poured down at WrestleMania 37, there were specific aspects of the job that he liked.

"To be able to be part of the storytelling for a lot of your contemporaries, who you respect greatly and you want to see them do well," he said. "It was a really fun opportunity and I enjoyed it."

AEW has provided plenty of opportunities for current in-ring talent to showcase their commentary skills, with the likes of Chris Jericho and Paul Wight getting time on the broadcast booth. But when it comes to Joe's future, he has admitted that he doesn't know if another stint as a commentator is ahead of him.

"I've stopped trying to predict my future as it's gone so chaotic and crazy," he said. "I am just kind of riding the wave."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.