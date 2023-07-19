WWE's Chad Gable Says He Hasn't Even Begun To Peak

Fans were left impressed this week by the Viking Rules match on "WWE Raw," which continued the rivalry between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. Chad Gable in particular showcased his incredible strength and agility throughout the match — much to the notice of fans and pundits — but the former "Raw" Tag Team Champion believes he still has more to offer. Gable took to Twitter to warn, "I haven't even begun to peak," making it clear that we have yet to see his absolute best.

I havenâ€™t even begun to peak. pic.twitter.com/5YckYOsWnB — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 19, 2023

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer were high on Gable's efforts Monday night as they discussed the match on "Busted Open Radio," where Ray made it clear that he also believes Gable should be treated with far greater respect than he does.

"Gable is a freak in that ring who does not get enough credit for his amateur wrestling ability," Ray said. "To have the balance and the power to German Ivar the way he did. Man that is top-notch, next level, sh*t right there."

Gable has won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship and the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship" in the past while also holding the "Raw" version of the titles twice.

