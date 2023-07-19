AEW Is Reportedly Keeping Thanksgiving Tradition Alive

AEW is known for running shows in Chicago during Thanksgiving week, and the tradition doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. According to Fightful Select, the company will visit the Windy City this year as well, continuing the trend for the third consecutive year.

That said, this year's AEW Thanksgiving shows could theoretically be affected by a tentpole WWE event and a go-home show. WWE Survivor Series and "SmackDown" will roll into town a few days after the November 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite." As such, some Chicago wrestling fans might be picky regarding which shows they attend. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if AEW will run "Collision" in the city during Survivor Series weekend, but it's highly possible considering that the "Second City Saint," CM Punk, is a big part of the Saturday night show.

Little is known about the upcoming AEW Thanksgiving shows, but it will be interesting to see if the company honors the season. In previous years, Tony Khan reportedly teased plans for a giant egg that would have echoed the infamous Goobledy Dooker prop from WWE Survivor Series 1990, but that vision has yet to come to fruition.

AEW is known for its Chicago events. The company has a tradition of hosting big shows in the city, with the most recent being the debut episode of "AEW Collision," which featured the return of Punk following a long hiatus. AEW All Out 2023 will also emanate from Chicago's United Center for the third year since its inception.