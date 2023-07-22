Booker T Comments On Zilla Fatu's In-Ring Wrestling Debut For ROW

Zilla Fatu made his pro wrestling debut last Saturday, July 15 at a Reality of Wrestling event — a promotion owned and operated by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has been training at ROW since December 2022. During his latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker was asked what he thought about Fatu's debut, and he noted that Fatu was "very composed."

"That was Zilla Fatu's first match in front of a crowd," said Booker. "You could tell, he was very composed. You know, we had what thing where we say in wrestling, if you feel like you're going slow, move a little bit slower, he had that effect going on. His quickness, his explosiveness was definitely there." Booker later spoke about Umaga and how he felt his presence at the event. The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion passed away on December 4, 2009, at the age of 36.

"You could feel his dad in the arena, I can tell you that right now man, I swear to God, you could feel his dad right in the arena," explained Booker. "I could see his dad sitting right there next to me. That's one thing about Umaga, he would not miss a Reality of Wrestling show. He wouldn't miss a show. He showed up no matter if he was told not to show up, he would still show up. You know what I mean. I'm serious. I know he wasn't supposed to be at the show a lot of times, he say, 'Hey man, the hell with it, I'm coming.' I know I could feel his presence and I think that Zilla felt a little bit it as well."

