Why Nick Patrick Says It Was 'So Fun' Working With Eddie Guerrero In WWE

Eddie Guerrero was famous for including referees in his shenanigans when he would "lie, cheat, and steal" his way to victory, yet never in a way that made audiences outright boo him. According to former WWE referee Nick Patrick, who spoke about Guerrero on the latest "Monday Mailbag" podcast, it was just as much fun for referees as it was for fans.

"Eddie was so fun to work with," Patrick said. "I didn't come up with any of the ideas, all those ideas were Eddie's." Patrick worked with "Latino Heat" in both WWE and WCW and had the opportunity to work with him in numerous matches throughout the late star's career.

"The one that really popped me is that one where I was talking to somebody and he'd come up and whack on the butt with a belt," Patrick chuckled. "And I went, 'Ahhh' ... and he threw it to somebody else and I'd catch them with the belt."

"He was so creative and so entertaining," Patrick said. "He was [an] undeniable talent, man."

Guerrero, who tragically passed away in 2005 from heart failure, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

As much fun as Guerrero could be, he also knew how to fight. A recent interview with Chavo Guerrero revealed that Eddie was nervous about his match against Brock Lesnar in 2004, where Eddie famously won the WWE Championship. Eddie was afraid Lesnar wouldn't put him over without a fight. Chavo said Eddie would channel his "Black Tiger" character from his days in Japan whenever he needed to be prepared for a real fight.