ROH Death Before Dishonor Will Feature PAC Vs. Claudio Castagnoli For World Title

Claudio Castagnoli is set to defend the ROH World Championship against PAC tomorrow night at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. In a video posted on All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account, Castagnoli demanded the match after PAC's alliance with the Blackpool Combat Club crumbled last night on "AEW Dynamite" during Blood & Guts against The Golden Elite. In a separate clip posted online, PAC went on to accept the challenge and vowed to take Castagnoli's belt.

AEW CEO Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, "This Friday, 7/21 #DeathBeforeDishonor Trenton, NJ. #ROH World Championship Match @ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC. After their alliance disintegrated at #AEWDynamite Blood And Guts, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will fight 1-on-1 for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor!"

Death Before Dishonor will also see Athena aiming to extend her reign as ROH Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, Katsuyori Shibata putting the ROH Pure Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match, Dalton Castle challenging Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship, and Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, and Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.