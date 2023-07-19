Golden Elite Take Down Blackpool Combat Club In Blood & Guts On AEW Dynamite

The Golden Elite prevailed in Blood & Guts as dissension and betrayal undid the Blackpool Combat Club.

The third installment of AEW's double-cage spectacle of violence went down on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite" at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with The Golden Elite team of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks facing the BCC's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castognoli, and Wheeler Yuta along with Konosuke Takeshita and PAC.

The tenuous partnership between the core BCC members and their allies crumbled during the closing moments of the match. First, a miscommunication led to Castagnoli and PAC shoving one another. PAC responded by finding a set of bolt cutters and using them to break the lock on the cage door, abandoning his teammates. Moments later, Don Callis – apparently sensing that the fight was lost for the BCC – pulled Takeshita out of the match. The Golden Elite handcuffed Moxley to one of the ring ropes and then used a chain to choke out Yuta to secure the victory.

The match marked the AEW debut of Kota Ibushi, who was the fifth and final member of The Golden Elite team to enter the match. It was only the third match for Ibushi since he suffered a serious shoulder injury in the final of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament in October 2021. Ibushi finally returned to in-ring action earlier this year when he wrestled at a pair of GCW shows.