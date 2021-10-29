As noted, NJPW announced earlier this week that Kota Ibushi would be out for two months due to a right anterior dislocation of the shoulder and joint lip damage.

Kota Ibushi recently spoke to Tokyo Sports about his shoulder injury.

Ibushi revealed in the interview that the cause of the injury was weight control. He suffered the injury during the G1 Climax 31 finals with Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi had attempted a Phoenix Splash, but Okada rolled out of the way. Ibushi had landed on his shoulder and was unable to stand.

“There is a cause for it, weight control,” revealed Ibushi. “This time, I’ve lost or gained weight by then. I was able to practice Phoenix, but there were too many waves. If that is 100 grams different, it’s completely different (feeling). Because it’s such an advanced technique. That was 3 kilometers different on the day of the KENTA match (18th). I was intentionally increasing it for the championship-deciding match, but I think I was tired … I wonder if my weight was definitely (influenced). I also saw the video, but if you look closely, it’s still heavier than usual. Low. The position of the (set) opponent is also close. I tried to fly closer, so I tried not to jump that much.”

