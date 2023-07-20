AEW VP Pat Buck Shares Photo Of Newborn Daughter, The Reason He Missed AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's Vice President of Talent Development, Pat Buck, is a mainstay at tapings, working as a producer and making the occasional onscreen appearance, often to break up a brawl. Buck wasn't present at last night's "AEW Dynamite," but with good reason. The VP and producer posted to Twitter to share the news that he and his wife welcomed their new baby into the world yesterday — a daughter named Moira Jeanne.

Almost made it to @aew in Boston, but.... 👶🎀 Moira Jeanne has entered the 🌍! #4bucks pic.twitter.com/wbTqVFYN1q — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) July 20, 2023

Buck joined AEW last year just a few days after departing from a role as a producer for WWE, with the Create-A-Pro trainer reportedly telling WWE officials he had accomplished his goal of producing a match on WrestleMania and wanted to take on a more lax schedule to spend time with his family. Buck later opened up about the move, stating that he wasn't planning on joining AEW right away but had hoped to join the promotion at some point, citing the more relaxed schedule and the presence of many wrestlers he trained including AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

In addition to his work as a trainer and producer, Buck is a wrestler and former referee. Though he's less active today, Buck has wrestled on several of AEW's House Rules shows in recent months, as well as an episode of "AEW Dark" back in March. Additionally, Buck wrestled a dark match against Mark Sterling during the June 29 taping of "AEW Collision."

The team at Wrestling Inc. would like to send its congratulations to Pat Buck and his family on their latest addition.