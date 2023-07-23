Samoa Joe Remembers Petey Williams Cracking During Infamous TNA 'Steiner Math' Promo

Scott Steiner's infamous "Steiner Math" promo leading into Total Nonstop Action Wrestling's (now known as Impact Wrestling) Sacrifice pay-per-view in 2008 continues to be a huge hit with wrestling fans around the world. Current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe has recalled the initial reaction of Petey Williams — who was Steiner's protégé at the time — to the memorable segment.

"I was there for it live, and it was hilarious," Joe said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "I mean, I was standing on the other side of the camera, dying laughing. To Scott's credit, I think it was only a two-take go. And I think the first take was just because maybe Petey [Williams] broke because nobody was really expecting it. Yeah, it was hilarious and still is."

Steiner cashed in his Feast or Fired world title opportunity at Sacrifice 2008, which saw Joe retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match against "Big Poppa Pump" and Kaz, who replaced Kurt Angle due to an injury. Steiner was accompanied by Williams and Rhaka Khan for that pay-per-view clash, which took place on May 11, 2008, inside the Impact! Zone in Orlando, Florida.

Current AEW wrestler and Impact Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett recently said the "Steiner Math" promo was an "absolute gem." He added that the promo has continued to grow since Steiner first delivered it in 2008.

