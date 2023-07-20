Bully Ray Points Out 'Major Disconnect' From AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Match

Another Blood & Guts match has come and gone, this one bringing a new level of violence, with Jon Moxley introducing forks, broken glass, and even a bed of nails. But, on the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that he was a little confused by Moxley's initial flurry of offense.

"The one aspect of the match I was scratching my head about was when Moxley came in the cage," Bully explained. "Moxley comes in and the first thing he does is go for a fork. He pulls out the fork and he starts repeatedly sticking it in Kenny's head. Then he goes over to Hangman and repeatedly sticks it in Hangman's head." However, when neither of the recipients from Moxley's forking bled as a result, Bully Ray didn't know what to make of things.

"That was odd," Bully summarized. "I almost thought that was a subliminal FU from Jon Moxley to everyone that has complained about blood in Moxley's matches." Moxley has been criticized for the amount of blood he sheds in matches, defending it as adding to the realism. Despite Bully's issue with the stabbings, plenty of crimson masks were worn on Wednesday night at other moments of the mask.

"I don't know what else to think," Bully continued, "because if I was involved in the match or I was the agent on the match and I knew Moxley was gonna come in with a fork and nobody was going to bleed, that is a major disconnect for me."