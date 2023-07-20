AEW Dynamite Does Best Rating In Months For Blood & Guts, Blind Eliminator Final

Nielsen ratings for "AEW Dynamite" have been all over the place of late. Most notably, the June 28 episode hit a three-year low in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. That was an outlier, but regardless, there's been no discernible pattern to the viewership lately, with no good explanations for the June 28 number. This week's show, however, was the most hyped in a while, featuring this year's Blood & Guts match, the final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and an FTW Championship match. So, how did it do?

According to Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer as well as Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 19 "Dynamite" averaged 953,000 viewers overall (up 16 percent from last week), approximately 441,000 of which were in the key demo (up 15 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.34 rating in P18-49.