AEW Dynamite Does Best Rating In Months For Blood & Guts, Blind Eliminator Final
Nielsen ratings for "AEW Dynamite" have been all over the place of late. Most notably, the June 28 episode hit a three-year low in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. That was an outlier, but regardless, there's been no discernible pattern to the viewership lately, with no good explanations for the June 28 number. This week's show, however, was the most hyped in a while, featuring this year's Blood & Guts match, the final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and an FTW Championship match. So, how did it do?
According to Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer as well as Wrestlenomics on both its Twitter and Patreon pages, the July 19 "Dynamite" averaged 953,000 viewers overall (up 16 percent from last week), approximately 441,000 of which were in the key demo (up 15 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.34 rating in P18-49.
Beating Recent Ratings Trends
Though no cable rankings are available as of this writing, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that "Dynamite" was the number one show on cable on Wednesday. It was the highest total viewership for the show since March 22 (which drew 954,000 for the episode featuring Kenny Omega versus Hijo del Vikingo main event) and the highest in P18-49 since February 22 (0.35 rating for the episode with Jon Moxley versus Evil Uno in the main event).
For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Dynamite" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, all of the swings were positive, with the biggest percentage increase being a 61 percent jump in women aged 18 to 34. Women aged 18 to 34 (27 percent), adults aged 18 to 34 (19 percent), men aged 35 to 49 (17 percent), adults aged 18 to 49 (15 percent), adults aged 35 to 49 (13 percent), and men aged 18 to 49 (11 percent) all saw increases beyond Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error, as well.