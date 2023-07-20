AEW Star Samoa Joe Discusses Filming The Upcoming Twisted Metal Series

Samoa Joe is portraying Sweet Tooth, the infamous killer clown from "Twisted Metal" in a new TV series based on the popular video game franchise. In an interview with Doughboys Media, the Ring of Honor World Television Champion gushed about playing the iconic character.

"It's cool, man. What can you say?" Joe said. "It's Sweet Tooth! Like it's a kind of an iconic video game character, especially from my youth. I'm an every game generation guy, I've been there for every one. So PlayStation when it launched, 'Twisted Metal' came out that was like the co-op 'we're gonna sit down and play this – this crazy, blow up the Eiffel Tower' kinda game, so it's weird getting a call out of the blue [to screen test]."

Joe had a longstanding friendship with executive producer Carter Swan, who felt he'd be perfect for Sweet Tooth. According to Joe, Carter told him he wanted him to be in "Twisted Metal," to which Joe replied, "Is it the clown?" Upon confirmation that it was indeed "the clown," Joe was elated.